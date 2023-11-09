Lehigh Valley Thief Stole Over $70K From Victim's Bank Account: Police

Aaron J. Pflum is charged with forgery, theft by deception, and related counts, said Forks Township police.

Investigators believe 30-year-old Pflum walked into the Fidelity Bank at 1250 Braden Boulevard in September and used a phony ID to transfer $65,000 out of a victim's account. He then made a $9,200 cash withdrawal, authorities said.

Bank staff later learned from another Fidelity Bank in Bethlehem that Pflum had used the same ID to make transactions at their location.

Forks Township police and other agencies identified Pflum as the suspect and he was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8, authorities said.

Plfum, of Cecil Township, was unable to post his $20,000 bail and remains locked up at the Northampton County jail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.

