Lehigh Valley Child Rapist With Superhero Tattoos Wanted By PA State Police

Matthew Charles Ross, 37, of Lehigh Township, was convicted of sexual abuse of children and dissemination in February 2018, according to the state Megan's Law website.

He is 5-foot-10 and 290 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head, troopers say.

He has tattoos, including:

A "Star Wars flame skull wizard hat" on his left arm

Song lyrics, Vegeta from "Dragon Ball," and the superhero Deadpool on his right arm

A face on his chest

A heart on his right cheek

Batman on his neck

Characters from the cartoon "Adventure Time" on his neck

Troopers say Ross is charged with failure to register and failure to verify address/be photographed. He has used aliases including Charles Sharon Ross in the past, police said.

Ross drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and lives on the 1200 block of Riverview Drive in Walnutport, they added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800 or submit an anonymous tip online through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

