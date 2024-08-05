Partly Cloudy 89°

Leanna Farraj, 24 Of Brooklyn, NY, Killed In Bethlehem Crash

A 24-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday, Aug. 5. 

A Bethlehem Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department, Bethlehem, PA @BethlehemPolice
Leanna Farraj of Brooklyn, NY, died after the crash into a pole in the 1600 Block of Stefko Boulevard in the City of Bethlehem around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, as detailed in the coroner's release and according to the police. 

The cause of death was determined to be "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries" and the manner of death was an accident, as stated in the release. 

An investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing by the Bethlehem Police; witnesses are asked to contact them at 610-865-7000 or BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

