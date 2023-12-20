The 31-year-old Allentown mom had been reported missing by her mother in September 2014, some five months after she was last seen alive, according to officials.

Authorities circulated her photo and asked for the public's help, but years passed with no break in the case.

Metzger was finally discovered in a plastic storage bin in the basement of 15 Springwater Court in Williams Township on Dec. 7, 2017, police said. The house belonged to the father of her former boyfriend Carl Maes, who died the month before, troopers wrote.

According to her obituary in the Allentown Morning Call, Metzger was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli and worked at several businesses in the Lehigh Valley, including Italiano Delight in Macungie.

She left behind a son and a daughter in addition to her mother, siblings, and extended relatives, loved ones wrote.

Her death is still officially under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip anonymously through Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.