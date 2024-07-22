Overcast 83°

SHARE

I-78 Crash Slows Traffic In Lehigh Valley: PennDOT

All lanes of Interstate 78 are closed in Williams Township after a crash near the New Jersey border, according to transportation officials. 

Pennsylvania State Police; traffic on I-78 on Monday, July 22.&nbsp;

Pennsylvania State Police; traffic on I-78 on Monday, July 22. 

 Photo Credit: PSP Instagram // PennDOT
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 71 (PA 33) around 2:35 p.m., said PennDOT on the 511pa website.

The closures were still in effect as of 3:30 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE