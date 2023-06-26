Harvard Grad From Bethlehem Competes For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

This season, starring Charity Lawson, premiers Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

Joshua Young, who attended Freedom High School before he headed to the Ivy Leagues, gave up a career on Wall Street and grad program at Harvard to work for a nonprofit building international affordable housing.

Knowing he's made someone else's day better is when he's at his happiest, according to his show bio.

"Josh isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and puts a lot of effort into romantic gestures," his bio says.

"He comes from a tight-knit family and is ready to start a family of his own – he hopes to have four kids one day! When Josh isn’t busy making the world a better place with his work, he loves playing board games and grabbing a drink at a speakeasy bar."

Meanwhile, Charity hails from Georgia and has her master's in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

"The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of 'The Bachelor' with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile," her bio reads.

"Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.