Fundraiser Launched For Lehigh Valley Teen Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Eliam Buchanan-Ramos' motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Riverview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, officials have said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg where he died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries on Sunday afternoon, according to the Coroner's Office. His death was ruled accidental.

On GoFundMe, his older sister said Buchanan-Ramo was a "beloved brother, son, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend and brother in Christ."

"I want to thank you in advance and hope we can all remember the great memories Eliam left with each person he came in contact with," wrote Elyeth Buchanan.

On Facebook, loved ones said Buchanan-Ramos was active in the Allentown Seventh-Day Adventist Church and served as his parish's A/V director.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, June 7 at Allentown SDA, 2140 W. Tilghman Street.

