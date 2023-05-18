Five Masked Burglars Targeted Lehigh Valley Home, Police Say

It happened around 8 p.m. on May 16, township police wrote in a release. Five men dressed in all black with face coverings smashed the rear sliding glass door of a house on the 2800 block of Macarro Way, authorities said.

The team of burglars fled the home when a resident spotted them and screamed, police continued. They were last seen speeding out of the neighborhood toward Drifting Drive in the pictured vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth of the Lower Saucon Police at 610-625-8722 or email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

