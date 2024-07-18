Johny M. Roustic, 51, of East Allen Township, crashed on Pembroke Road near East Washington Avenue in Bethlehem around 8 p.m., city police detailed in a separate release.

He was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., according to the coroner's release. His death was due to "multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle collision", Coroner Buglio said.

A 29-year-old passenger in his car was treated for minor injuries, the police noted.

The crash remains under investigation by Bethlehem City police.

His community has already been mourning its loss on social media. One friend wrote the following in a Facebook post:

"I’m truly saddened by the news I heard this morning. Johny Roustic was a true gentleman and a humble person. I will always remember when we used to have lunch at Stravino’s and he would always say “Just be yourself.” RIP brother!"

Johny was a dad, according to his social media profiles. His wife, son, and daughter survive him.

