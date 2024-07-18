Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Father, Johny M. Roustic Dies Following Bethlehem Car Crash

A father of two died following a crash into a tree on Wednesday night, July 17, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio announced the following morning. 

Johny Roustic, a dad who died in a crash into a tree, according to the coroner.&nbsp;

Johny Roustic, a dad who died in a crash into a tree, according to the coroner. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Johny Roustic @Johny Roustic
by Mac Bullock & Jillian Pikora

Johny M. Roustic, 51, of East Allen Township, crashed on Pembroke Road near East Washington Avenue in Bethlehem around 8 p.m., city police detailed in a separate release. 

He was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., according to the coroner's release. His death was due to "multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle collision", Coroner Buglio said.

A 29-year-old passenger in his car was treated for minor injuries, the police noted.

The crash remains under investigation by Bethlehem City police. 

His community has already been mourning its loss on social media. One friend wrote the following in a Facebook post:

"I’m truly saddened by the news I heard this morning. Johny Roustic was a true gentleman and a humble person. I will always remember when we used to have lunch at Stravino’s and he would always say “Just be yourself.” RIP brother!"

Johny was a dad, according to his social media profiles. His wife, son, and daughter survive him. 

Daily Voice invites Johny's family to reach out to us with funeral, memorial, or fundraiser details, a statement, photos, and any additional information they would like to share by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

Check back here for possible updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE