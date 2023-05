Troopers were called to a residence on Flafair Drive in Williams Township around 10:45 a.m. on May 20 for a report of a found grenade, they wrote in a release. At the scene, a second grenade was eventually discovered.

Both weapons were found to be "inert," and the Bethlehem Bomb Squad took possession of the explosives, troopers said.

No one was injured and police say no charges will be filed in connection with the find.

