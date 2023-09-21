Ex-BF Stole, Crashed Victim's Car After Catasauqua Murders: Police

John Derwin Bradley of Schnecksville is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, Pennsylvania State Police wrote in an affidavit filed in a Northampton County Court obtained by Daily Voice.

Investigators say Bradley "had an intimate relationship" with 16-year-old victim Rianna Lynn Glass which ended in August.

On Sept. 13, the night before the teen and her mother Rosalyn Siobal Glass were found slain in their 1106 Railroad Street home, authorities said Rianna told a friend that Bradley was coming over around 8:50 p.m.

About three hours later, around 12:45 p.m., she told the friend that Bradley was there and would not leave, according to the affidavit.

That friend discovered both victims the following day, police said. Pathologists at the Northampton County Forensic Center later determined that Rianna Glass died from "neck compression" and stab wounds, while Rosalyn Glass died from multiple stab wounds from a double-edged knife, they added.

Surveillance cameras also captured Bradley walking around the Glass home before heading toward the back of the residence around 9:15 p.m., troopers continued. A teen girl was also spotted near the house and later seen walking in the front door hours later around 2:30 a.m., they wrote.

The pair were later seen walking toward Arch Street, where Rosalyn Glass parked her Nissan Murano, around 3:30 a.m., according to the documents.

Just before 6 a.m., both Bradley and the unnamed teen girl were found near Glass' crashed Nissan Murano on Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon.

The girl, 14, was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with "serious bodily injuries." Bradley had been ejected from the car in the crash and was found sitting by a tree near a double-edged knife "with a red-brown stain," troopers said.

Cell phone records placed Bradley in the Glass home from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., and show that he connected to Rosalyn Glass's car's Bluetooth from 3:30 a.m. to around 5:45 a.m. when the car crashed, police wrote.

According to court records, Bradley was arraigned for both murders on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19. Bail was denied due to the nature of the charges.

He is scheduled to appear in a Northampton County courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 28.

