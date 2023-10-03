Easton Police Seek Missing Man

Patrick Pespas was last seen in Easton on Friday, Sept. 29, authorities said. He is 54 years old and may be driving a white 2002 Ford Mustang with New Jersey tag number N74KUB.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Pespas starred in HBO's "Telemarketers," a three-part true crime documentary series that seeks to "expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within," according to parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Pespas, formerly of North Plainfield and Plainfield, New Jersey, teamed up with directors Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough after they "stumble(d) upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center."

Bhala Lough said on Sunday, Oct. 1 Pespas may have been spotted at a bar in Pittsburgh.

