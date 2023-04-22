Thunderstorm and Breezy 67°

Easton Gas Station Sells $429K Lottery Ticket

A Lehigh Valley lottery player hit it big at an Easton gas station this week, state gaming officials say. 

Easton Food Mart, 2500 Northampton St., Easton
Easton Food Mart, 2500 Northampton St., Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
The lucky winner earned a $429,153.50 prize playing the Ca$h Wanted Fast Play game on Thursday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Lottery wrote in a release. 

The Easton Food Mart at 2500 Northampton Street will now receive a $500 bonus for vending the winning ticket, they added. 

Ca$h Wanted is a Fast Play game with top prizes starting at $350,000, and can be played without having to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, officials said. Winning players should always sign the back of their tickets immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

