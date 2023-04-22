Easton Gas Station Sells $429K Lottery Ticket

The lucky winner earned a $429,153.50 prize playing the Ca$h Wanted Fast Play game on Thursday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Lottery wrote in a release.

The Easton Food Mart at 2500 Northampton Street will now receive a $500 bonus for vending the winning ticket, they added.

Ca$h Wanted is a Fast Play game with top prizes starting at $350,000, and can be played without having to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, officials said. Winning players should always sign the back of their tickets immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

