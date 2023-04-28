'Decomposed' Human Remains Found Near I-80 In Stroudsburg, Police Say

A Stroudsburg Borough employee made the discovery in a wooded area near the Park Avenue/I-80 East on-ramp at about 11:20 a.m., Stroud Area Regional Police announced in a release.

Officers and detectives were called to the scene, but the remains were so extensively decomposed that investigators could not identify the gender of the victim, according to the release.

The remains have been removed from the woods and turned over to the Coroner's Office, which has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, May 1, SARPD said.

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue of SARPD at rtransue@sarpd.com or at 570-421-6800 ext. 1027.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.