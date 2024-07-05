Crews Respond To Early Morning Fire In Easton

Forks Township fire officials said they were called to Lehigh and South 11th streets around 2 a.m. Dewey Fire Company said they assisted with suppression, search, overhaul, and cleanup and were at the site until 5 a.m.

WFMZ reports the blaze spread to multiple apartments and said that one person was taken to the hospital.

Daily Voice has reached out to Easton Fire Department for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

