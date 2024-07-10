Crews Respond To Back-To-Back Fires In Bethlehem

The first fire broke out on East Broad Street and reached two alarms before being brought under control, firefighters wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The second blaze was on the 1800 block of Norwood Street. No residents were inside when first responders arrived but firefighters encountered "heavy fire conditions," and a tanker task force was called to the scene along with backup from Allentown, authorities said.

The Norwood Street fire reached three alarms before it was extinguished, they added.

Officials did not report any injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.