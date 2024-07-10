Mostly Cloudy 90°

Crews Respond To Back-To-Back Fires In Bethlehem

City fire crews were at the scene of two blazes in Bethlehem on Tuesday, July 9, officials said. 

Scenes from the July 9 fires in Bethlehem.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Firefighters IAFF Local 735
The first fire broke out on East Broad Street and reached two alarms before being brought under control, firefighters wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The second blaze was on the 1800 block of Norwood Street. No residents were inside when first responders arrived but firefighters encountered "heavy fire conditions," and a tanker task force was called to the scene along with backup from Allentown, authorities said. 

The Norwood Street fire reached three alarms before it was extinguished, they added. 

Officials did not report any injuries. 

