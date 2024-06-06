Mostly Cloudy 86°

Coroner Names Driver Killed In Williams Township Crash

A 25-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Thursday morning, June 6, authorities say. 

Berger and Diehl roads in Williams Twp.; PSP

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Rashon Christian-James Cooke of Philadelphia crashed at the corner of Berger and Diehl roads in Williams Township, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office. 

According to state police, Cooke was headed west on Diehl when his truck left the roadway, struck an embankment, and then hit a traffic sign before overturning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the Coroner's Office added.

