Coroner Names Driver Killed In Williams Township Crash

Rashon Christian-James Cooke of Philadelphia crashed at the corner of Berger and Diehl roads in Williams Township, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

According to state police, Cooke was headed west on Diehl when his truck left the roadway, struck an embankment, and then hit a traffic sign before overturning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the Coroner's Office added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.