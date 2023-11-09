Coroner IDs Woman Killed In Rollover Crash On Route 33

Ramos, of Hellertown, was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion when she crashed along Route 33 between Interstate 78 and the exit to Freemansburg Avenue at mile marker 1.4 around 7:15 p.m., state police told Daily Voice.

No other vehicles were involved, according to troopers.

She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital Anderson Campus where she later died from multiple blunt force injuries, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

