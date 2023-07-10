Cops Attacked By Homeowner In Poconos: Authorities

Thirty-nine-year-old Jacob Jones Sr. called 911 around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and told dispatchers that his guns had been stolen, Pocono Township police said in a release.

When they arrived, officers learned that Jones had actually "voluntarily relinquished" the firearms to family members "at an earlier date," the department wrote.

Jones, authorities claimed, "was highly intoxicated" and advised by officers to stay home for the rest of the night. When the 39-year-old went inside, police say they could hear him "yelling and slamming items" before punching out a window on the home's second story.

When his girlfriend came outside and spoke with police, investigators claimed Jones followed and charged at the officers.

He was arrested at the scene, treated for injuries sustained from punching the window, and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He is charged with aggravated assault causing injury to police officers, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, the department said.

