Ax Murder Cold Case: $5K Reward Offered In Poconos Bartender's 1981 Slaying

Edward James Joubert spent the last day of his life — Nov. 28, 1981 — working at the Bottom of the Fox Tavern, on the corner of Main and Oak streets in Delaware Water Gap, troopers said.

The bar was crowded when Joubert walked around back at 5 p.m. to grab some firewood, police said. He never returned.

The 46-year-old was found murdered behind the tavern hours later, according to troopers.

Joubert, whom friends called Eddie, was a jazz musician and a transplant to the area who had purchased the Bottom of the Fox after falling in love with the Poconos, his biographer Shaun D. Mullen has written.

State police investigators continue to search for the ax-wielding killer who hacked Eddie to death more than 40 years ago.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Anyone with information about this brutal murder is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg at 570-220-8475 or submit an anonymous tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

