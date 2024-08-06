The couple was 78-year-old Celeste L. Kistler and 80-year-old Larry A. Kistler, according to the coroner's release.

Celeste was shot and her manner of death is homicide; Larry was also shot and his manner of death was suicide, the coroner detailed. They were found in their home in the 700 Block of Redfern Lane in the City of Bethlehem on Saturday, August 3.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing. Check back here for updates.

