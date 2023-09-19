Catasauqua Victims Were Mother, Daughter, Loved Ones Say

Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39, and Rianna Lynn Glass, 16, died from "sharp force injuries" in what is believed to be a double homicide, Pennsylvania State Police have said.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

"We are all devastated by the loss of Rianna and Rose and were not prepared for the high cost of not one, but two funeral services," wrote Nicholas Glass, who is organizing a crowdfunding campaign on behalf of his brother and Rianna's father, Terry Glass Jr.

"We want to give them both the memorial they deserve, to honor their memory, and to say our final goodbyes."

The GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $5,000 in just the first few hours since launch.

In addition to funeral expenses, the donated funds will go to the domestic violence victim service Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley, "in memory of our beloved Rianna."

Rose Glass was born in Pangasinan, Philippines, and worked at iHerb in Easton, according to her obituary.

A passionate dancer and singer, she was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Bethlehem and is survived by her parents, siblings, and many loving extended relatives and friends, loved ones wrote.

Rianna was born in Fork Polk, Louisiana, and was a junior at Northampton High School, her obit says.

She danced at 3D Dance Studio in Northampton and is survived by a brother, Hunter Glass, in addition to her father and many loving relatives, family members wrote.

A prayer service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton at 11 a.m. Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Click here to support Rosalyn and Rianna Glass' memorial fund on GoFundMe.com, or click here to read their full obituaries from Reichel Funeral Home.

