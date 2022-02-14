Contact Us
Worker Stole Nearly $10K From Lehigh Valley Food Mart: Slate Belt PD

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
A 27-year-old woman is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from a Lehigh Valley food store while working as an employee, authorities said.
A 27-year-old woman is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from a Lehigh Valley food store while working as an employee, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Inset: Slate Belt Regional Police Dept./CrimeWatchPA

Julie Teresa Rose Smith stole a total of $9,514 while working at Penn Jersey Food Mart in Pen Argyl between Monday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Dec. 27 of 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Officers received the theft report on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest the following day.

Smith was taken into custody Saturday and charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as attempted theft by unlawful taking.

She was being held at the Northampton County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

