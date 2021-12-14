Popular Northampton County Tree Farm Closes Early Due To Low Supply

A popular tree farm in Northampton County has closed down early for the holiday season due to low supply.

Unangst Tree Farms on Bath Pike in Bath made an announcement on its Facebook page stating that Saturday would be its last day open for the season.

“This is an unexpected early closing, but since most tree farms have already closed for the season due to low supply of trees, we have been inundated with customers,” the post says. “If we keep up at this rate we will deplete our supply of trees and will not be able to open in 2022.”

A follow-up post explains that the shortage is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with a seedling deficit that began a decade ago.

“If we ordered 10,000 seedlings we might have only received 5000-6000,” the post says.

“Therefore, for the past approximately 10 years farmers have been trying to order more seedling to make up for the deficit, but never being able to get the seedlings they wanted. With trees taking 10 years to be of selling height…. The shortage just happens to be at COVID and skyrocket inflation time. Total coincidence.”

Meanwhile, the farm recommends Hidden Pines on Community Drive in Bath for those still in need of a tree.

“Once again, our deepest apologies for having to close early,” reads another Facebook post. “It was a decision we hated to make.”

