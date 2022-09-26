Popular Frozen Yogurt Shop Shutters After More Than Decade In Lehigh Valley

A popular frozen yogurt shop has permanently closed after more than a decade of serving customers in the Lehigh Valley.

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt on Town Center Blvd. in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Sept. 25 — its last day open.

“Today is the last call!” the post says. “Thank you to all our loyal customers over the past 10+ years!”

The shop had developed a reputation throughout the years for serving a wide variety of flavors and toppings with some lower calorie offerings as well.

Customers could also conveniently visit its website to view the currently offered flavors.

Still need your ice cream or frozen yogurt fix? Try visiting one of these local shops:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.