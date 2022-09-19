PA Restaurant From ‘The Office’ Suing Customer Who Took Back Server’s $3K Tip: Report

A Pennsylvania restaurant known for being named on NBC comedy series, “The Office,” has filed a lawsuit against a customer who left a $3,000 tip and later took it back, NYPost reports.

The manager of Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, an eatery mentioned in an episode of the show’s fourth season called “Launch Party,” said the incident first began back in June, when a customer named Eric Smith left a $3,000 tip for server Mariana Lambert on a $13 order for a stromboli, the report says citing local news station WNEP.

The staff thought their worries were over once the story went viral and the credit card bill went through — however, it wasn’t long until the business received a letter in the mail stating that Smith was fighting the charge for the tip, the outlet says.

After the staff reached out to Smith on Facebook and the customer stopped replying, Alfredo’s filed a lawsuit in the hopes of getting back the $3,000 that was lost.

“Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate’s office because now we’re just out of this money at this point,” manager Zachary Jacobson told the outlet. “And he told us to sue him. so that’s what we’re going to end up doing, I guess.”

Click here for the full report from NYPost.

