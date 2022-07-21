Owners Of Popular Lehigh Valley Hotel And Restaurant Announce Retirement After 43 Years

The owners of a popular Lehigh Valley hotel and restaurant have announced that they will soon retire and close up shop after 43 years.

The Markopoulos family — owners of the Riverton Hotel and Restaurant in Bangor — made the announcement on the business’s Facebook page on Tuesday, July 19.

“After 43 years at the Riverton, we are happy to announce our retirement,” the post says.

“We have been truly blessed with the opportunity to serve our guests, many of whom have become like family to us.”

The business’s last day open will be Monday, Aug. 29, the post says.

“You have trusted us with your special occasions, family dinners and celebrations. Our family cannot thank you all enough!”

The post was flooded with comments from longtime customers wishing the family a happy and healthy retirement.

“Your restaurant and gracious hospitality holds many wonderful memories for myself and many others!” reads one of more than 100 comments on the post.

“Wishing you a very happy, blessed retirement with the rest you deserve after working so hard all of these years!”

Meanwhile, those with gift certificates are encouraged to use them before the restaurant closes for good.

“As always, we look forward to serving you all over the next few weeks,” the post concludes.

Riverton Hotel and Restaurant, 7758 Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy., Bangor, PA 18013

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.