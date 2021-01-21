Northampton County In Search Of Eateries, Business Sponsors For ‘First Ever’ Restaurant Week

The Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting local business sponsors and eateries to participate in its first ever ‘Restaurant Week.’

Set for March 7 through March 13, the weeklong event encourages residents to support local restaurants — many of which are struggling to make ends meet due to pandemic restrictions.

“Save the date and mark your calendars, because the FIRST EVER Northampton Area Restaurant Week is on the books!" wrote the Chamber of Commerce in a Thursday Facebook post.

Participating restaurants will offer dine-in and take-out options with special promotional deals throughout the week.

Eateries that have signed on to participate include Red Wolf Bar & Grill and BeanBath Cafe — both in Bath — as well as Santa Fe Taco in Northampton.

Meanwhile, business sponsors for the event include Tony Tibaldi with State Farm Insurance, the Koehler Brothers, Embassy Bank, ESSA Bank and Deb Phillips Web Design.

Click here to learn more about becoming a participating restaurant or business sponsor for the first ever Northampton Area Restaurant Week.

