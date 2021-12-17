Contact Us
Northampton County Burger King Shutters: Report

Burger King at Male Road and Route 512 in Wind Gap
Burger King at Male Road and Route 512 in Wind Gap Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Burger King location in Northampton County abruptly closed its doors this week after more than 30 years in business The Morning Call reports.

The signage of the Male Road and Route 512 store in Wind Gap was taken down this week, according to the report, which cites a worker and a written PR statement.

The location’s franchisee offered the store’s employees transfers to its nearly two dozen Burger Kings in the Lehigh Valley area, the report says.

Nearby Burger King stores are on S. 25th Street in Easton and Easton Nazareth Hwy. in Easton.

Click here for the full report from The Morning Call.

