Northampton County Burger King Shutters: Report

A Burger King location in Northampton County abruptly closed its doors this week after more than 30 years in business The Morning Call reports.

The signage of the Male Road and Route 512 store in Wind Gap was taken down this week, according to the report, which cites a worker and a written PR statement.

The location’s franchisee offered the store’s employees transfers to its nearly two dozen Burger Kings in the Lehigh Valley area, the report says.

Nearby Burger King stores are on S. 25th Street in Easton and Easton Nazareth Hwy. in Easton.

