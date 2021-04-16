Lehigh Valley Jamaican Restaurant Ranks Among Best In America

A Lehigh Valley Jamaican eatery was ranked among the best in America by user-review website Yelp.

The restaurant was included on the site’s list of “must-try Jamaican eateries in every U.S. state and Canada,” which was compiled based on ratings and review numbers.

Cherry’s Caribbean Palace on Main Street in Freemansburg was selected as Pennsylvania’s “must-try” Jamaican restaurant with 4.5 stars and 30 reviews.

Opened in 2016, the unassuming family-owned establishment is takeout-only but offers an outdoor patio with seating for up to a dozen people.

On the menu, you’ll find dishes that highlight the traditional and one-of-a-kind flavors of Caribbean and soul food cuisines, like jerk chicken, oxtails, curry goat, fried chicken, mac n’ cheese and more.

The restaurant even farms its own produce with “hopes and goals of combining agriculture and food,” its Facebook page says.

“I want to get back to the basics and stay local!” Cherry writes. “I remember as a child in my homeland of Jamaica farming was important to the way we cooked. We grew our foods, eating and relying on the nutrients of the earth. Dining in my homeland was not only healthy, sustainable, and tasty it was also rich and environmentally-friendly.”

Cherry’s is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an exception of Wednesday, when the eatery opens at 11 a.m.

Click here to view Yelp’s list of the “must-try Jamaican eateries in every U.S. state and Canada."

Cherry's Caribbean Palace, 415 Main St, Freemansburg

