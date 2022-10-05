Advance Auto Parts Opening New Lehigh Valley Service Center

Advance Auto Parts is bringing a new service center to the Lehigh Valley.

A store is slated to open on Main Street in Hellertown in August, PR representative Reid Williams told DailyVoice.com.

The new location spans 7,500 square feet, offering a variety of free services like battery and wiper installation, charging system testing, check engine light services, and more.

Several full- and part-time jobs are available and primarily focus on nights and weekends, Reid said.

“We expect the store to be staffed with approximately 10 fully trained Team Members to support the Hellertown and surrounding communities,” said district manager Thomas Ulrope.

Those interested in applying for a position can learn more and apply online at www. AdvanceAutoParts.jobs.

Advance Auto Parts, 25 Main Street Hellertown, PA 18055

