Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Advance Auto Parts Opening New Lehigh Valley Service Center

Valerie Musson
Advance Auto Parts is opening a new location on Main Street in Hellertown in August, officials said.
Advance Auto Parts is opening a new location on Main Street in Hellertown in August, officials said. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Advance Auto Parts PR Representative Reid Williams

Advance Auto Parts is bringing a new service center to the Lehigh Valley.

A store is slated to open on Main Street in Hellertown in August, PR representative Reid Williams told DailyVoice.com.

The new location spans 7,500 square feet, offering a variety of free services like battery and wiper installation, charging system testing, check engine light services, and more.

Several full- and part-time jobs are available and primarily focus on nights and weekends, Reid said.

“We expect the store to be staffed with approximately 10 fully trained Team Members to support the Hellertown and surrounding communities,” said district manager Thomas Ulrope.

Those interested in applying for a position can learn more and apply online at www. AdvanceAutoParts.jobs

Advance Auto Parts, 25 Main Street Hellertown, PA 18055

