Body Pulled From Lehigh River Identified ID'd As Missing LU Student

"After a concerted search effort last winter failed to provide any information about his disappearance, we received confirmation today that a body recovered in the Lehigh River last week was Daniel’s," wrote President Joseph J. Helble in a letter to the campus community on May 24.

Lee, a second-year engineering student whose LinkedIn profile shows he's from East Hanover, NJ, was reported missing on Jan. 20. At the time, investigators said they did not expect foul play.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Northampton County Coroner's Office. The coroner is cited by multiple news outlets saying the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was suicide.

In an update posted to the University's website in March, administrators said that Lee's phone and credit cards had not been used since his disappearance.

"Absent new information, information has been circulating regarding concern for Daniel’s mental well-being," said Vice President for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall at the time.

"Out of respect for Daniel’s family, we have not shared private details that are not relevant to the search. There is a concern that self-harm may be involved."

"Lehigh University representatives have been in contact with Daniel’s family, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones," LU President Helble said on Wednesday.

"As we come together to support one another, I also encourage those who may be struggling with their mental health to seek support."

Counselors and resources for mental health are available on campus for students, Helble noted.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available to speak 24 hours a day by dialing 988.

