Bethlehem Shooting Sends Victim To Hospital In Critical Condition: Police

Authorities said they were called to the 1300 block of Fritz Drive just after 4 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an adult man with a gunshot wound to the body and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, BPD said. His condition has since stabilized.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, June 24. Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem police at 610-865-7000 or email BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

