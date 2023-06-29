Bethlehem Duo Charged In Overnight Burglary Spree

Martha Toukolehto and Eugene Ruiz are in the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, township police wrote in a release.

It started around 3:45 a.m. Monday, June 26, when officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Weis Market on William Penn Highway, authorities said. Surveillance footage from the scene showed a female suspect trying to pry open the store doors, and a male suspect using an outdoor patio umbrella as a battering ram, according to police.

Hours later, around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a Hartley Avenue home where a male suspect was reportedly banging on the front door with a fire extinguisher. He was taken into custody and identified as Ruiz, police said.

Around the same time, a plow truck was reported stolen from Brown-Daub Kia, the department said. Surveillance footage from the car lot allegedly showed Toukolehto hopping into the vehicle and driving off the lot.

The vehicle was soon found abandoned down the road, police continued.

Finally, authorities received a call about a "female trespasser" in a homeowner's backyard around 9 a.m. She was identified as Toukolehto and arrested, police said.

Ruiz, 42, is charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief, while 37-year-old Toukolehto is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, according to authorities. Each is charged with burglary and possessing an instrument of crime.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.