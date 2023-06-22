Overcast 64°

Bethlehem Driver, 81, Killed In Accident

Authorities have identified the Bethlehem driver who died in a crash on Wednesday, June 21. 

Mac Bullock
Rong Chin Kuo, 81, of Bethlehem, died of blunt force injuries in an accident, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release. 

Kuo was driving along the 1900 block of Easton Avenue at 4 p.m. when his car veered off the road and hit a tree, the Coroner said. He was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital where he died from his injuries about two hours later, officials said. 

The crash is being investigated by Bethlehem police, the Coroner's Office added. 

