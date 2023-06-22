Overcast 67°

Barricaded Gunman Arrested In Poconos: State Police

An armed standoff with a gunman in Carbon County ended peacefully on Thursday after state police took the suspect into custody, according to authorities. 

Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT)
Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) Photo Credit: Twitter/PSPTroopNPIO
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened in Lower Towamensing Township just after 11 a.m. on June 22, troopers said in a release. Police were called to a residence for a reported assault in progress but spotted an armed suspect retreat into the house when they arrived, officials wrote. 

The state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was deployed and arrested the suspect "without further incident," troopers said. 

Jeremy Scott Lutz, 41, of Kunkletown, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment, they continued. Bail was set at $100,000 during his arraignment and he was remanded to the county lockup, police said. 

No injuries were reported. 

