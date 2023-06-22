Barricaded Gunman Arrested In Poconos: State Police

It happened in Lower Towamensing Township just after 11 a.m. on June 22, troopers said in a release. Police were called to a residence for a reported assault in progress but spotted an armed suspect retreat into the house when they arrived, officials wrote.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was deployed and arrested the suspect "without further incident," troopers said.

Jeremy Scott Lutz, 41, of Kunkletown, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment, they continued. Bail was set at $100,000 during his arraignment and he was remanded to the county lockup, police said.

No injuries were reported.

