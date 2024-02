Andrew D. Mitchell, 31, of Bethlehem, died from blunt force injuries to the torso at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, officials said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The crash happened near Newburg Road and West Mayfield Circle, according to the Coroner's Office. WFMZ reported that a woman and child in a different car suffered minor injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.