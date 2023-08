Rony M. Taveras Santana, 21, hit the pole around 10:30 p.m. near Union Boulevard and North Halstead Street, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio.

He was rushed to the emergency department at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, where he died from his blunt force wounds around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Buglio added. The manner of death was accidental.

Allentown police are investigating the accident.

