600+ Bags of Fentanyl Found At Drug Counselor's Easton Home: DA

Northampton County authorities raided the Steeplechase Drive residence of Jeffrey Cooper last Thursday, Oct. 26 as part of their investigation "related to Cooper's drug-dealing enterprise," said the District Attorney's Office.

While they were in Cooper's home "searching for documents," members of the county Drug Task Force said they found 600 bags of fentanyl, leading them to seek a second "drug-specific" search warrant.

A handgun and $2,000 cash were confiscated in the second search, according to authorities. Police also seized two Cadillacs and "approximately" $100,000 in high-end watches and jewelry from Cooper, officials added.

Cooper was charged with fentanyl possession with intent to distribute and related counts, said Northampton County prosecutors. He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

The same day his house in Easton was raided, police in Allentown arrested Cooper near 5th and Walnut streets, officials have said.

He was charged in Lehigh County with drug possession with intent to distribute and was released on $15,000 bail before being taken to the Northampton jail, according to court records.

Cooper has court appearances in both cases scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7.

