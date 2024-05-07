$2.5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Northeastern PA

The lucky player matched all six winning numbers in the Saturday, May 4 drawing for the Match 6 game to win the $2.5 million jackpot, lotto reps said.

The Weis at 1199 Texas Palmyra Highway in Honesdale will receive $10,000 for selling the winning slip.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, but all winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 59,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.