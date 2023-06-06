Partly Cloudy 69°

Worker Kidnapped At Gunpoint During Break In Montgomery County

A Montgomery County employee was sitting in their car on break when an armed robber kidnapped him, authorities say. 

Suspect in the June 1 Upper Moreland kidnapping and robbery
Suspect in the June 1 Upper Moreland kidnapping and robbery Photo Credit: Upper Moreland Twp. Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened in Upper Moreland on Thursday, June 1, township police said in a release. The worker, an employee at a business on Turnpike Drive, was relaxing in his car when a gunman hopped in the backseat at around 5:45 a.m., the department wrote. 

The robber stole the victim's phone and wallet, then forced him at gunpoint to drive back to his (the victim's) Philadelphia home, police said. There, the robber stole "money and belongings" from the victim's family before fleeing the scene on foot, officers claimed. 

The suspect is described as a "light-skinned male, white or Hispanic," standing around 5-foot-6. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a surgical mask, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vince Small at 215-657-4700 or email vsmall@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage

