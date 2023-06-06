Worker Kidnapped At Gunpoint During Break In Montgomery County

It happened in Upper Moreland on Thursday, June 1, township police said in a release. The worker, an employee at a business on Turnpike Drive, was relaxing in his car when a gunman hopped in the backseat at around 5:45 a.m., the department wrote.

The robber stole the victim's phone and wallet, then forced him at gunpoint to drive back to his (the victim's) Philadelphia home, police said. There, the robber stole "money and belongings" from the victim's family before fleeing the scene on foot, officers claimed.

The suspect is described as a "light-skinned male, white or Hispanic," standing around 5-foot-6. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a surgical mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vince Small at 215-657-4700 or email vsmall@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

