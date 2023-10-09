Woman Waving Gun, 69, Shot Dead By Officer In Upper Moreland Township: DA

EMTs and Upper Moreland officers were called to the 100 block of Evans Avenue in Willow Grove Sunday, Oct, 8, around 5:05 p.m. on reports of a woman waving a gun outside of a home, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The woman pointed a firearm at EMTs and police issued commands for her to drop the weapon, but the woman did not comply. Instead, she pointed the gun at police, and was shot by an officer.

Police immediately rendered aid to the female, who was transported to Abington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county, Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The names of the woman and the police involved are not being released at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

