Authorities said they were called to the 7100 block of Montague Street just before noon for a "neighbor dispute."

They arrived to find a 65-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

A suspect "refused to exit the property" and police declared a barricade situation, PPD said. He was taken into custody around 1:20 p.m.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.