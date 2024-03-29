A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old was seriously injured when shots rang out on Wister Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police have said.

Investigators believe both suspects are teenagers.

Suspect one is described as a black male between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6 with a medium build.

Suspect two is described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 with a "heavier" build. He may have been wearing a "medical walking boot type device" on his right foot.

Police said the shooters fled south on foot down Wakefield Street before heading east on East Garfield Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is being offered.

