Wister Street Shooting: PPD Releases Suspect Footage

Authorities have released video footage that they say shows the two gunmen in the deadly Germantown shooting on March 27. 

Suspects in the March 27 Wister Street shooting

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old was seriously injured when shots rang out on Wister Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police have said.

 Investigators believe both suspects are teenagers. 

  • Suspect one is described as a black male between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6 with a medium build. 
  • Suspect two is described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 with a "heavier" build. He may have been wearing a "medical walking boot type device" on his right foot. 

Police said the shooters fled south on foot down Wakefield Street before heading east on East Garfield Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is being offered. 

