One Dead As Philadelphia Region Recovers From Tornadoes, Major Flooding

One person has died as of Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday night's storm in the Philadelphia region, reports say. That number is expected to rise.

Authorities told 6abc a woman was killed after a tree came down on a home in Upper Dublin Township (Montgomery County). Her identity was not released.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is reportedly investigating three storm-related deaths, Chair of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh told CBS3.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the number of tornadoes that touched down in the area. However, record amounts of rainfall caused torrential flooding, leaving many roads, homes, and businesses left to recover.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5" occurred along and north/west of I-95 with a stripe of 6-8" or locally higher from Chester County northeastward toward NYC, the NWS says.

Perkiomen Fire Company volunteers rescued dozens of individuals from cars in floodwaters and seven individuals from rooftops, officials said.

One family including a child was rescued from a home completely surrounded by water on Wartman Road.

Perkiomen Township volunteer firefighters on scene earlier tonight on Wartman Rd in the township on a water rescue. A family was rescued from the home surrounded by water. Posted by Perkiomen Township Fire Company on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Horsham Fire Company #1 responded to at least 60 calls for service last evening as a result of a presumed Tornado and... Posted by Horsham Fire Company on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Our members have worked tirelessly over the last 15 hours preparing for and executing an extremely high number of water... Posted by Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Silver Lake Road in Middletown Township (Bucks County) is expected to be closed for approximately a week as crews repair extensive damage.

Silver Lake Road will be closed at least a week, maybe longer. The flooding caused extensive damage to the road which will need to be repaired. Posted by Middletown Township Police Department on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Please use caution throughout the township, we still have numerous areas flooded along the Neshaminy Creek. pic.twitter.com/zsjl5KJrR0 — Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) September 2, 2021

Coatesville is just completely underwater. A friend of mine said it took him three hours to get from West Chester to Coatesville. Now I just need to hope my dad can get home from Downingtown when he's done work in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/RfpzkHS5zF — Candice Monhollan-Henry (@Candice_Henry10) September 2, 2021

@CecilyTynan flooding in Exton, PA. Along pipeline construction. Flooding has neighborhood blocked off pic.twitter.com/47XLEaDU7z — Diana Cox (@Hotmess518) September 1, 2021

Picture from a friend in Conshohocken, PA along the Skuykill River which crested at its highest in 150 years. (The record at Norristown doesn't go that far back) #pawx pic.twitter.com/ijsiTLJINc — Chris Landolfi (@ChrisLandolfi) September 2, 2021

The storm knocked power to thousands of residents, some hundreds who remained in the dark on Thursday.

There are 761 active outages as of 12 p.m. Thursday, and approximately 49,254 users were affected, PECO says.

PECO outages as of 12 p.m. Thursday PECO

MetEd users were also affected, leaving 5,766 Berks residents, 1,068 Bucks residents, 34 Chester residents, and 467 Montgomery residents with outages.

Here is a map highlighting the areas our survey crews are planning to survey today. Details and any damage ratings will... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Thursday, September 2, 2021

