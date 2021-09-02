One Dead As Philadelphia Region Recovers From Tornadoes, Major Flooding

One person has died as of Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday night's storm in the Philadelphia region, reports say. That number is expected to rise.
Authorities told 6abc a woman was killed after a tree came down on a home in Upper Dublin Township (Montgomery County). Her identity was not released.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is reportedly investigating three storm-related deaths, Chair of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh told CBS3.
The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the number of tornadoes that touched down in the area. However, record amounts of rainfall caused torrential flooding, leaving many roads, homes, and businesses left to recover.
Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5" occurred along and north/west of I-95 with a stripe of 6-8" or locally higher from Chester County northeastward toward NYC, the NWS says.
Perkiomen Fire Company volunteers rescued dozens of individuals from cars in floodwaters and seven individuals from rooftops, officials said.
One family including a child was rescued from a home completely surrounded by water on Wartman Road.
Silver Lake Road in Middletown Township (Bucks County) is expected to be closed for approximately a week as crews repair extensive damage.
The storm knocked power to thousands of residents, some hundreds who remained in the dark on Thursday.
There are 761 active outages as of 12 p.m. Thursday, and approximately 49,254 users were affected, PECO says.
MetEd users were also affected, leaving 5,766 Berks residents, 1,068 Bucks residents, 34 Chester residents, and 467 Montgomery residents with outages.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
