Three gunmen opened fire at a restaurant on the corner of 27th and Dickinson streets, authorities said in a release. The shooting happened on Monday night, July 1.

Video appears to show the shooters firing into a building on the corner before fleeing in a black, late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said the Jeep was spotted going south on 27th Street from Dickinson.

6abc reports that a 45-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and three 21-year-old men were all treated at area hospitals. Investigators believe one of the wounded was a shooter, according to the outlet.

All three gunmen wore masks and hoodies and were armed with semi-automatic firearms, detectives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the department's website.

