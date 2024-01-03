A Few Clouds 43°

SHARE

Victor Bonanni, 57, Killed In Lansdale Crash: Police

Authorities have named the 57-year-old man who was hit and killed walking across Church Road in Lansdale last month. 

The intersection of Church Road and Station Square Boulevard; Lansdale Borough police.&nbsp;

The intersection of Church Road and Station Square Boulevard; Lansdale Borough police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lansdale Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Victor Bonanni was crossing between Pennbrook Parkway and Station Square Boulevard late on Dec. 22 when he was struck by a southbound car, police said. The driver remained on scene. 

Bonanni was rushed to Lansdale Hospital with a head wound and "other traumatic injuries" and later died, according to authorities. 

Hatfield, Towamencin, Montgomery Twp., and Upper Gwynedd police also assisted at the scene, Lansdale PD added. 

Bonanni, of Lansdale, is survived by his brother, his sister, his two nieces, and his nephew, loved ones wrote in his obituary.

Click here to read the full obit from Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE