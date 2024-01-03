Victor Bonanni was crossing between Pennbrook Parkway and Station Square Boulevard late on Dec. 22 when he was struck by a southbound car, police said. The driver remained on scene.

Bonanni was rushed to Lansdale Hospital with a head wound and "other traumatic injuries" and later died, according to authorities.

Hatfield, Towamencin, Montgomery Twp., and Upper Gwynedd police also assisted at the scene, Lansdale PD added.

Bonanni, of Lansdale, is survived by his brother, his sister, his two nieces, and his nephew, loved ones wrote in his obituary.

Click here to read the full obit from Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.