Victim, Suspect Exchange Gunfire During Philadelphia Robbery: Police

A robbery victim shot at two teenage suspects in West Philadelphia on Saturday night, July 27, according to city police. 

1220 block of North 41st Street; Philadelphia PD

1220 block of North 41st Street; Philadelphia PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
The 26-year-old victim was on the 1200 block of North 41st Street when the suspects tried to rob him around 9:10 p.m., authorities said. 

In the exchange of gunfire that followed, the victim was shot in the chest and one 16-year-old suspect was shot multiple times throughout the body, PPD said. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. 

A second 16-year-old suspect was not injured and has been arrested, the department added. 

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, and detectives are investigating. 

