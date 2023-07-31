Victim Shot Dead In Broad Daylight On Philly Street: Authorities

It happened on the 2500 block of North Reese Street in North Philly, police said. The victim, 31, was found at the scene by first responders with gunshot wounds to his neck, back, and hand, investigators said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made and no weapon recovered as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

PPD did not report the victim's name.

