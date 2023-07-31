A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

Victim Shot Dead In Broad Daylight On Philly Street: Authorities

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot dead in the middle of a city street on Monday, July 31, the department told Daily Voice. 

2500 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia
2500 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on the 2500 block of North Reese Street in North Philly, police said. The victim, 31, was found at the scene by first responders with gunshot wounds to his neck, back, and hand, investigators said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to authorities. 

No arrests had been made and no weapon recovered as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing. 

PPD did not report the victim's name. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE