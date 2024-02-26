Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

US Marshals Seek Nicholas Santiago For 2023 NE Philly Murder

US Marshals are offering a cash reward for information that leads them to Nicholas Santiago. 

Nicholas Santiago

Nicholas Santiago

 Photo Credit: X.com/US Marshals Philadelphia
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The 31-year-old is wanted in connection with a June 9, 2023 murder in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, according to authorities. 

Police have said Santiago shot a 38-year-old man in the torso multiple times on the 7100 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later died, authorities said at the time.

Santiago is described as 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information should call US Marshals at 1-866-865-8477 or submit a tip on the USMS website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE