The 31-year-old is wanted in connection with a June 9, 2023 murder in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police have said Santiago shot a 38-year-old man in the torso multiple times on the 7100 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later died, authorities said at the time.

Santiago is described as 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call US Marshals at 1-866-865-8477 or submit a tip on the USMS website.

